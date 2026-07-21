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Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
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Key Points

  • Yext has a consensus analyst rating of Hold from six brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of $7.50. The coverage breakdown includes one sell rating, three hold ratings, and two buy ratings.
  • The stock was trading up about 2.5% to $5.47 on Tuesday, leaving it well below its 52-week high of $9.20 but above its 52-week low of $3.27.
  • There has been notable insider buying, including purchases by directors Seth H. Waugh and Daniel J. Englander, while institutional investors own about 70.98% of Yext’s shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yext.

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YEXT

Yext Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 133,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,791.25. This trade represents a 71.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander acquired 76,190 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $397,711.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 141,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,011.80. This represents a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yext by 9,253.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,353 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

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Analyst Recommendations for Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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