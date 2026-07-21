Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Get Yext alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YEXT

Yext Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Insider Activity at Yext

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 133,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,791.25. This trade represents a 71.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander acquired 76,190 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $397,711.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 141,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,011.80. This represents a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Yext by 9,253.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,353 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yext, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yext wasn't on the list.

While Yext currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here