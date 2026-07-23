Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Yirendai logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Yirendai shares fell below their 50-day moving average during Wednesday trading, with the stock dipping as low as $1.2205 and last trading at $1.26.
  • Sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings lowered Yirendai from “sell (d+)” to “sell (d),” and MarketBeat says the stock’s consensus rating is still “Sell.”
  • Recent fundamentals were disappointing, as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.82 per share and revenue of $132.73 million versus analyst estimates of $237.43 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Yirendai.

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.2205. Yirendai shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 52,469 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yirendai from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YRD

Yirendai Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.43 million. Yirendai had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Yirendai declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Yirendai by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,471 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

(Get Free Report)

Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.

The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Yirendai Right Now?

Before you consider Yirendai, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yirendai wasn't on the list.

While Yirendai currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
Elon says “don’t save money.” Is he right?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines