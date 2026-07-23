Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.2205. Yirendai shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 52,469 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yirendai from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YRD

Yirendai Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.43 million. Yirendai had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Yirendai declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Yirendai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Yirendai by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,138 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yirendai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,471 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yirendai by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,898 shares of the technology company's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.

The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.

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