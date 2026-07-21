York Space Systems Inc.'s Lock-Up Period To End on July 28th (NYSE:YSS)

York Space Systems' (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, July 28th. York Space Systems had issued 18,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $629,000,000 based on an initial share price of $34.00. After the end of the company's lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YSS shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded York Space Systems from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE YSS opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. York Space Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The business's fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.32.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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