York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Purchases $29,982.00 in Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,962. This trade represents a 2.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Thomas Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Joseph Thomas Hand bought 103 shares of York Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000.39.

On Monday, March 16th, Joseph Thomas Hand bought 15 shares of York Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $473.25.

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York Water Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of YORW opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $436.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. York Water's payout ratio is 65.47%.

Trending Headlines about York Water

Here are the key news stories impacting York Water this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple senior executives bought stock on April 16–17 (CEO Joseph Hand, CFO Matthew Poff, COO Matthew Scarpato and several VPs), increasing insider ownership — a bullish signal that management views the shares as undervalued. CEO Purchase Filing

Multiple senior executives bought stock on April 16–17 (CEO Joseph Hand, CFO Matthew Poff, COO Matthew Scarpato and several VPs), increasing insider ownership — a bullish signal that management views the shares as undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: York Water completed an underwritten offering of 1,521,739 shares at $28.50, raising roughly $41.4M in net proceeds. The company says proceeds will fund its capital investment program, repay debt and support potential acquisitions — which strengthens liquidity but increases share count. Offering Close Release

York Water completed an underwritten offering of 1,521,739 shares at $28.50, raising roughly $41.4M in net proceeds. The company says proceeds will fund its capital investment program, repay debt and support potential acquisitions — which strengthens liquidity but increases share count. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the equity offering (and resulting dilution concerns) pushed YORW toward a 52-week low; coverage highlighted the stock’s sharp drop and investor wariness about issuing shares to cover growth and debt. 52-Week Low Coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YORW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of York Water in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded York Water from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, York Water has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on York Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in York Water by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in York Water by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in York Water by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,862 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company's stock.

About York Water

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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