York Water (YORW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million.

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York Water Stock Up 1.0%

YORW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 8,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,798. York Water has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $486.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. York Water's dividend payout ratio is 65.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YORW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Water from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YORW

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand purchased 1,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $29,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,962. The trade was a 2.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,556 shares of company stock worth $44,590. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of York Water

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company's stock.

About York Water

York Water Company NASDAQ: YORW is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company's principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company's service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

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