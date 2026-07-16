Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Youdao from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Youdao

Youdao Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.43 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company's stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

Further Reading

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