YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target Raised to GBX 375

YouGov (LON:YOU - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 to GBX 375 in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.09% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YOU. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 510 target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 395 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on YouGov from GBX 370 to GBX 350 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 416.

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YouGov Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.70. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 382.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Newman bought 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £4,990.38. Also, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 8,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, for a total transaction of £14,974.86. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks. Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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