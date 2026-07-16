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YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
YPF Sociedad Anónima logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Analysts view YPF cautiously: The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" from five analysts, with three hold ratings and two buy ratings. The average 12-month price target is $46.00.
  • Insiders have been buying shares: CEO Horacio Daniel Marin and VP Matias Osvaldo Farina both purchased YPF stock on July 2, boosting their ownership stakes. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,792 shares valued at $537,153.
  • YPF beat earnings expectations: The company reported $1.03 EPS in its latest quarter, topping estimates of $0.83, though revenue was roughly in line with forecasts. It also ended the period with a market cap of about $19.77 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YPF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other YPF Sociedad Anónima news, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin bought 2,840 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $131,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 92,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,145.55. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina bought 8,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $401,327.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,166.14. This trade represents a 18.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,792 shares of company stock valued at $537,153.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. First Growth Capital LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Growth Capital LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE YPF opened at $50.27 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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