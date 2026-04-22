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Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Yue Yuen Industrial logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) gapped down from a prior close of $10.36 to open at $9.62 and last traded at $9.62 on a volume of about 10,713 shares.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from a "moderate sell" to a "strong sell" on March 16, and the consensus rating on the stock is currently Sell.
  • The shares are trading below both the 50-day ($10.78) and 200-day ($10.46) moving averages, indicating recent weakness, although the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.08) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.12, quick ratio 1.37).
  • Five stocks we like better than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.62. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 10,713 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial OTCMKTS: YUEIY is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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