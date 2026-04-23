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Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Price Down 12.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Yue Yuen Industrial logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Yue Yuen Industrial shares fell 12.1% to $9.3336 on Thursday, with only about 100 shares traded — a roughly 98% drop from the average daily volume of 6,011.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from a "moderate sell" to a "strong sell", and MarketBeat shows the consensus analyst rating as Sell.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day ($10.75) and 200‑day ($10.46) moving averages, though the company reports low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.08) and solid liquidity (current ratio 2.12, quick ratio 1.37).
  • Interested in Yue Yuen Industrial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.3336 and last traded at $9.3336. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Yue Yuen Industrial has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 3.9%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial OTCMKTS: YUEIY is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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