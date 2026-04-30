Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $174.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.83.

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Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.79. 945,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,638. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $169.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Yum! Brands's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 284 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $47,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,297 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,607.94. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 15,536 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Yum! Brands

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About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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