Yum! Brands (YUM) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $2.1794 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

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Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The business's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:YUM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $154.16 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $137.33 and a 12 month high of $170.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean Tresvant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $464,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,695.20. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 270 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $39,997.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,522,735.48. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,423 shares of company stock worth $1,953,721. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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