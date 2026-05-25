Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for COLM

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear's current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 960.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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