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Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UDR

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
United Dominion Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for United Dominion Realty Trust, nudging its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.64 from $0.63 and projecting FY2027 EPS of $2.59.
  • UDR recently missed quarterly expectations, reporting $0.57 EPS versus the $0.62 consensus, while revenue of $425.85 million was slightly below estimates. The company also guided FY2026 EPS to $2.47-$2.57.
  • The stock is seeing mixed Wall Street sentiment, with analysts split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings and a consensus target price of $40.13. UDR also announced a 25 million-share buyback and a monthly dividend yielding about 4.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for United Dominion Realty Trust's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.08 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.10%. United Dominion Realty Trust's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 118.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company's stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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