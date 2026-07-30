Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AGCO

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

AGCO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in AGCO by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 289.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43, while net sales reached $2.6 billion. Although sales declined 1.0% year over year, the results show the company remains profitable amid a challenging agricultural-equipment market. AGCO Reports Second-Quarter Results

AGCO reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.43, while net sales reached $2.6 billion. Although sales declined 1.0% year over year, the results show the company remains profitable amid a challenging agricultural-equipment market. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $2.21 from $2.18 and increased its fiscal 2028 forecast to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term earnings recovery.

Zacks Research raised its fourth-quarter 2026 EPS estimate to $2.21 from $2.18 and increased its fiscal 2028 forecast to $9.19 from $9.16, suggesting some confidence in longer-term earnings recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates were mixed overall. Zacks maintained its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast at $7.63 while lowering estimates for the first three quarters and fourth quarter of 2027. The firm modestly raised its second-quarter 2028 estimate to $2.64.

Analyst estimates were mixed overall. Zacks maintained its fiscal 2027 EPS forecast at $7.63 while lowering estimates for the first three quarters and fourth quarter of 2027. The firm modestly raised its second-quarter 2028 estimate to $2.64. Negative Sentiment: AGCO cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50-$5.75, below the $5.99 consensus estimate, and forecast revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion versus expectations of $10.6 billion. The guidance reduction is the main likely catalyst for the stock’s weakness.

AGCO cut its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to approximately $5.50-$5.75, below the $5.99 consensus estimate, and forecast revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion versus expectations of $10.6 billion. The guidance reduction is the main likely catalyst for the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $7.63 from $7.97 and lowered projections for Q1 2027 to $1.35 from $1.50, Q2 to $2.11 from $2.16, Q3 to $1.64 from $1.69, and Q4 to $2.53 from $2.61. These revisions indicate analysts expect a slower earnings trajectory over the next year.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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