Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEX

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for IDEX's current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded IDEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.22.

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IDEX Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE IEX opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $191.87.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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