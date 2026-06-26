Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nucor's current full-year earnings is $17.08 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $248.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Nucor has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $270.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Nucor's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,465,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,390.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc upgraded Nucor on a more favorable steel pricing outlook, suggesting margin and earnings tailwinds may be building. Nucor upgraded at KeyBanc on steel pricing outlook

KeyBanc upgraded Nucor on a more favorable steel pricing outlook, suggesting margin and earnings tailwinds may be building. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Separate Zacks coverage noted that Nucor’s rising earnings estimates, capacity expansions, acquisitions and higher steel prices support the stock’s growth outlook. Here's What Makes Nucor Stock a Solid Investment Option Now

Separate Zacks coverage noted that Nucor’s rising earnings estimates, capacity expansions, acquisitions and higher steel prices support the stock’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary around steel and industrial materials remains supportive, with broader bullish attention on steel-related equities and ETFs, which may be helping sentiment across the sector.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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