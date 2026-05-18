Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SNDR

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Schneider National's current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS.

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SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Bank Financial set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.71.

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Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $31.98 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.34.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, VP Magnin Shelly A. Dumas sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $74,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $763,137.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,684.75. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2,425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 695.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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