Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Fatpipe Inc/UT's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fatpipe Inc/UT's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Fatpipe Inc/UT had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 28.42%.

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Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FATN. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fatpipe Inc/UT in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fatpipe Inc/UT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fatpipe Inc/UT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FATN

Fatpipe Inc/UT Stock Performance

NASDAQ FATN opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. Fatpipe Inc/UT has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.77.

Institutional Trading of Fatpipe Inc/UT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fatpipe Inc/UT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fatpipe Inc/UT (NASDAQ:FATN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fatpipe Inc/UT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fatpipe Inc/UT Company Profile

FatPipe is a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network (“SD-WAN”) solutions for organizations, including enterprises, communication service providers, security service providers, government organizations, and middle-market companies. Organizations, large and small, have become increasingly dependent on their information technology (“IT”) network infrastructure for data access and communications, and the critical importance of network reliability, extensibility, and durability has continued to grow as the volume of traffic across those networks expands.

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