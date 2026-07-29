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Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NIO

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
NIO logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised NIO’s Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.04 from $0.02 and projects Q2 2028 EPS of $0.07. The firm maintains a “Strong Buy” rating.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with NIO holding a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $6.70, despite differing ratings from firms including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Weiss Ratings.
  • NIO shares opened at $4.70 and remain near their 52-week low of $4.37; institutional investors own approximately 48.55% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIO in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIO's current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. NIO has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in NIO by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 183.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arax Advisory Partners increased its position in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for NIO (NYSE:NIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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