Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chemours

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Chemours in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chemours' current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.41. Chemours has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chemours by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Chemours's payout ratio is -13.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

Further Reading

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