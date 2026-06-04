Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBH. Weiss Ratings cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.75.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS.

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company's stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company's stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company's stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company's stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Prestige Consumer Healthcare this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $4.44 from $4.76, reinforcing a bearish view with a Strong Sell rating. Why Canaccord Reduced Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Price Target After Q4 Weakness

Zacks Research cut its FY2027 EPS estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $4.44 from $4.76, reinforcing a bearish view with a rating. Negative Sentiment: The firm also trimmed near-term and out-year forecasts in several periods, including FY2028 EPS to $4.72 from $5.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.14, suggesting slower earnings momentum ahead.

The firm also trimmed near-term and out-year forecasts in several periods, including FY2028 EPS to $4.72 from $5.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $1.06 from $1.14, suggesting slower earnings momentum ahead. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Prestige Consumer Healthcare investors, adding potential litigation risk and another source of uncertainty for the stock. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. - PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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