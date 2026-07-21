Zacks Research Comments on Acuity's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Acuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Acuity's current full-year earnings is $18.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acuity's Q3 2027 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. Acuity had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer set a $465.00 price target on Acuity in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Acuity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acuity from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acuity

Acuity Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:AYI opened at $327.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.14. Acuity has a 12 month low of $257.04 and a 12 month high of $380.17.

Institutional Trading of Acuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity by 110.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In related news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $115,532. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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