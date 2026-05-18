Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel's current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.37. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The business had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,608 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,012 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,322 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,340 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegiant Travel this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its earnings forecasts for multiple near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2026, signaling softer expected profits ahead for Allegiant Travel. MarketBeat ALGT report

Zacks Research cut its earnings forecasts for multiple near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and FY2026, signaling softer expected profits ahead for Allegiant Travel. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered its FY2028 estimate for Allegiant Travel (ALGT) , suggesting analysts see less upside in the longer-term earnings trajectory than before. MarketBeat ALGT report

The firm also lowered its FY2028 estimate for , suggesting analysts see less upside in the longer-term earnings trajectory than before. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a Hold rating on the stock, indicating no major change in its overall stance despite the estimate changes. MarketBeat ALGT report

Zacks kept a rating on the stock, indicating no major change in its overall stance despite the estimate changes. Positive Sentiment: A Wall Street Journal report said budget carriers are moving into Spirit Airlines’ former routes and airport slots, with Allegiant named as one of the airlines potentially benefiting from the industry reshuffle. WSJ article

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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