Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson's Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

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Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.82 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,958,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,544,000 after purchasing an additional 886,998 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 295,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 241,918 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,277.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,094,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $780,312. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,018.68. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

More Harley-Davidson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Harley-Davidson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Harley-Davidson to $1.61 per share from $1.56, signaling improved profit expectations for the company. Harley-Davidson estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Harley-Davidson to $1.61 per share from $1.56, signaling improved profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $0.79 from $0.78 and lifted FY2028 estimates to $1.63 from $1.49, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term earnings outlook. Harley-Davidson estimate update

The firm also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast to $0.79 from $0.78 and lifted FY2028 estimates to $1.63 from $1.49, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Harley-Davidson said it is bringing Revolution Max production back to U.S. facilities, a move that may support supply-chain control and manufacturing flexibility. Harley-Davidson production article

Harley-Davidson said it is bringing Revolution Max production back to U.S. facilities, a move that may support supply-chain control and manufacturing flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Harley-Davidson received additional visibility from a review of the 2026 Super Glide, which is supportive of brand awareness but not likely to materially change fundamentals. 2026 Harley-Davidson Super Glide review

Harley-Davidson received additional visibility from a review of the 2026 Super Glide, which is supportive of brand awareness but not likely to materially change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Indian Motorcycle’s ad mocking CEO Artie Starrs sparked online chatter and a possible rivalry-driven social media campaign, but the market impact looks limited for now. Indian Motorcycle ad article

Indian Motorcycle’s ad mocking CEO Artie Starrs sparked online chatter and a possible rivalry-driven social media campaign, but the market impact looks limited for now. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 2027 to $0.66 from $0.70 and Q4 2027 to a loss of $1.01 from a loss of $0.95, which suggests some upcoming quarterly pressure. Harley-Davidson estimate update

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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