Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways' current full-year earnings is ($2.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.88.

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JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.70 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In related news, Director Thomas Winkelmann sold 35,473 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $166,723.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,881.30. The trade was a 72.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 131.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 185,801 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,789,448 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274,892 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,678 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline's core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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