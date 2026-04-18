Zacks Research Downgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Hold

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane cut Cable One from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $114.25.

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Cable One Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CABO opened at $107.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cable One has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $277.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.60 by ($8.95). The firm had revenue of $363.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.59 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,011.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc NYSE: CABO is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One's infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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