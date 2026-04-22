Zacks Research Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Hold

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DuPont de Nemours to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.70.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($1,871.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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