Zacks Research Downgrades F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Hold

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $461.00 price target (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $408.67.

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F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $403.46 on Monday. F5 has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.76.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.60 million. F5 had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. F5's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results: F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, above the $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million, exceeding expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue increased 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results with 19% Product Revenue Growth

F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, above the $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million, exceeding expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue increased 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Positive Sentiment: Higher guidance: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting EPS of $17.21–$17.33 and revenue of approximately $3.4 billion. Fourth-quarter guidance of $4.14–$4.26 EPS and $870–$890 million in revenue also exceeds consensus estimates. The company cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption and application-security growth. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, forecasting EPS of $17.21–$17.33 and revenue of approximately $3.4 billion. Fourth-quarter guidance of $4.14–$4.26 EPS and $870–$890 million in revenue also exceeds consensus estimates. The company cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption and application-security growth. Positive Sentiment: AI expansion: F5 plans to acquire CalypsoAI to add advanced AI guardrails for large enterprises, potentially strengthening its position in securing AI applications and APIs. F5 to Acquire CalypsoAI

F5 plans to acquire CalypsoAI to add advanced AI guardrails for large enterprises, potentially strengthening its position in securing AI applications and APIs. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: JPMorgan raised its target to $515 and kept an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained equal weight. Barclays raised its target to $397 and also kept equal weight. The reported average target of $382.67 remains below the current share price.

JPMorgan raised its target to $515 and kept an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $415 but maintained equal weight. Barclays raised its target to $397 and also kept equal weight. The reported average target of $382.67 remains below the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margins temper enthusiasm: With F5 trading near its 52-week high and at roughly 32 times earnings, investors may be taking profits. Coverage has also highlighted a cautious margin outlook, making the shares sensitive to any evidence that elevated AI and product investment could limit earnings expansion. F5 Lifts 2026 Outlook As Valuation Questions Come Into Focus

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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