Zacks Research Estimates AGCO's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's FY2028 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $124.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Key AGCO News

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised AGCO’s earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026 to $5.92 per share and FY2027 to $7.94 per share, suggesting analysts see stronger profitability ahead. AGCO earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised AGCO’s earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026 to $5.92 per share and FY2027 to $7.94 per share, suggesting analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged up quarterly forecasts such as Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing the view that AGCO’s earnings trend could improve over time. AGCO quarterly estimate updates

Analysts also nudged up quarterly forecasts such as Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS, reinforcing the view that AGCO’s earnings trend could improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with AGCO holding an average recommendation of “Hold,” indicating analysts are not broadly turning bullish yet. AGCO hold rating

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed, with AGCO holding an average recommendation of “Hold,” indicating analysts are not broadly turning bullish yet. Negative Sentiment: Coverage on AGCO highlighted “mounting tariff risks,” which could pressure margins and weigh on investor sentiment for the farm equipment maker. AGCO tariff risk article

Coverage on AGCO highlighted “mounting tariff risks,” which could pressure margins and weigh on investor sentiment for the farm equipment maker. Negative Sentiment: Another recent piece questioned whether broader machinery trends can lift AGCO higher, suggesting the market is still debating the stock’s near-term upside. AGCO machinery trends article

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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