Zacks Research Estimates NMI's FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NMI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMIH. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. NMI has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The firm had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NMI by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NMI by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,085.40. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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