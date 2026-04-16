Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison's current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $233.00 to $223.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.58.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.61. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at $36,714,240.36. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

More Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist cut its price target for AVY from $233 to $223 but maintained a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 30%+ upside from current levels — a supportive signal that could attract value/buy-the-dip investors. Benzinga

Truist cut its price target for AVY from $233 to $223 but maintained a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 30%+ upside from current levels — a supportive signal that could attract value/buy-the-dip investors. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target from $201 to $190 and moved to a "neutral" rating, a less bullish stance that reduces near-term upside expectations but stops short of a sell view. This is a mixed/market‑weight signal. Benzinga

Citigroup lowered its price target from $201 to $190 and moved to a "neutral" rating, a less bullish stance that reduces near-term upside expectations but stops short of a sell view. This is a mixed/market‑weight signal. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed multiple near‑term and FY estimates (Q1–Q4 and FY2026/FY2027) by small amounts (e.g., Q1 2026 to $2.41 from $2.43, FY2026 to $10.10 from $10.13, and several quarterly trims to $2.76–$2.85). These modest cuts indicate slightly weaker expected near‑term earnings and are likely a primary reason for downward pressure on the stock today. MarketBeat

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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