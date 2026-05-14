Zacks Research Expects Increased Earnings for General Motors

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $12.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.81. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Motors' current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

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General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,086,776 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $155,469,000 after purchasing an additional 511,834 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,016 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $4,328,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in General Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,757 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM is pushing deeper into AI and software by restructuring its IT organization, which could improve efficiency and support longer-term tech-driven cost savings. GM’s Data-Privacy Settlement and AI Pivot Might Change The Case For Investing In General Motors (GM)

GM is pushing deeper into AI and software by restructuring its IT organization, which could improve efficiency and support longer-term tech-driven cost savings. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term earnings estimates for GM, including Q2 2027, Q1 2027, Q2 2026, FY2027 and Q2 2026, suggesting some analysts still see earnings resilience. General Motors Company NYSE: GM analyst updates

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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