Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' FY2028 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Antero Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.56.

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Antero Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $45.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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