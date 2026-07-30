Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources' current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.62.

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Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 701.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: AR reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.75 and more than double the $0.35 earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also topped expectations. Antero Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

AR reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.75 and more than double the $0.35 earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: A separate earnings report showed $0.90 in quarterly EPS versus the $0.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.56 billion versus the $1.53 billion forecast. Revenue increased 20.2% year over year, with a 16.39% net margin and 7.80% return on equity. Antero Resources Earnings Results

A separate earnings report showed $0.90 in quarterly EPS versus the $0.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.56 billion versus the $1.53 billion forecast. Revenue increased 20.2% year over year, with a 16.39% net margin and 7.80% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The earnings release confirms the company’s second-quarter financial and operating results, giving investors updated information on performance for the period ended June 30, 2026. Antero Resources Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

The earnings release confirms the company’s second-quarter financial and operating results, giving investors updated information on performance for the period ended June 30, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating. It raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $4.07 from $3.73, broadly supporting the longer-term outlook, but the current full-year consensus remains $4.05 per share.

Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating. It raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $4.07 from $3.73, broadly supporting the longer-term outlook, but the current full-year consensus remains $4.05 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.72 from $0.79, signaling some caution about near-term earnings momentum despite the strong second-quarter report.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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