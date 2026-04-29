Zacks Research Forecasts Perrigo's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Perrigo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perrigo's current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo's FY2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS.

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PRGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Perrigo to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.76. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.28%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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