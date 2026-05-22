Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz's current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kraft Heinz

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Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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