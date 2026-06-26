Zacks Research Forecasts Thor Industries FY2026 Earnings

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the RV manufacturer will earn $3.26 per share for the year. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries' current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $95.67.

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View Our Latest Research Report on THO

Thor Industries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Thor Industries's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Thor Industries's dividend payout ratio is 90.04%.

Institutional Trading of Thor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,810 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 794 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

More Thor Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thor Industries this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Thor Industries’ Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.77 from $1.07, implying softer long-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research lowered Thor Industries’ Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $0.77 from $1.07, implying softer long-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm cut FY2028 EPS estimates to $4.56 from $5.45, suggesting reduced confidence in Thor Industries’ longer-term profit trajectory.

The firm cut FY2028 EPS estimates to $4.56 from $5.45, suggesting reduced confidence in Thor Industries’ longer-term profit trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also reduced FY2027 EPS estimates to $3.66 from $4.15, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research also reduced FY2027 EPS estimates to $3.66 from $4.15, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS estimates were lowered to $3.26, and Q4 2026 estimates were set at $0.95, indicating the near-term outlook remains under pressure.

FY2026 EPS estimates were lowered to $3.26, and Q4 2026 estimates were set at $0.95, indicating the near-term outlook remains under pressure. Negative Sentiment: The analyst firm’s repeated downward revisions for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 point to a softer earnings path across the next several quarters.

The analyst firm’s repeated downward revisions for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 point to a softer earnings path across the next several quarters. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year earnings estimate for Thor Industries remains at $3.19 per share, so investors are watching whether other analysts follow Zacks Research’s more cautious view.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Further Reading

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