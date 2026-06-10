Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor's current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS.

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DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,752,772 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $285,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,729,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,021 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $180,464,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Deckers Outdoor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deckers Outdoor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Deckers Outdoor across multiple periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and several quarterly estimates, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Deckers Outdoor across multiple periods, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and several quarterly estimates, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Deckers’ multi-year growth framework, with HOKA and UGG expected to drive revenue gains, global expansion, and sustained earnings growth over time. Article Title

Analysts highlighted Deckers’ multi-year growth framework, with HOKA and UGG expected to drive revenue gains, global expansion, and sustained earnings growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, so while the tone was constructive, the firm stopped short of turning outright bullish on the stock.

Zacks Research maintained a rating, so while the tone was constructive, the firm stopped short of turning outright bullish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted Deckers has been outperforming the broader market, reinforcing positive investor sentiment but not adding a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent market coverage also noted Deckers has been outperforming the broader market, reinforcing positive investor sentiment but not adding a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One near-term estimate was trimmed for Q1 2028 EPS, but the small downward revision was outweighed by multiple upward revisions elsewhere.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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