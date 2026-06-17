Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q1 2029 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here