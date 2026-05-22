Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences' current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences' Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here