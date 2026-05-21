Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,899,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,345,000 after buying an additional 2,095,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 1,423,675 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,766,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,277.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,094,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 1,014,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company's stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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