Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser's current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Calvin O'rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. This trade represents a 16.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,496.20. This trade represents a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,378,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $980,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,315 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $891,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $782,513,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $549,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,110 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $479,155,000 after buying an additional 225,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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