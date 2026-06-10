Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for Cactus Q3 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cactus in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cactus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cactus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.60.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Trading Down 2.4%

WHD opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cactus has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $64.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Cactus's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 675,932 shares of the company's stock worth $30,877,000 after buying an additional 93,714 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 146,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cactus by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,845,521 shares of the company's stock worth $72,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $904,554.30. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,119.28. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cactus's dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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