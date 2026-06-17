Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for CMC Q3 Earnings

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC - Free Report) - Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals' current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals' FY2026 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.10.

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Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.02%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,361,477 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $440,341,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,641,930 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $208,629,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926,864 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $202,626,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,823,923 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $104,474,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,027 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company's stock.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Commercial Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company NYSE: CMC is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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