Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Methanex Q2 Earnings

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Methanex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.78.

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Methanex Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 0.60. Methanex has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio is -151.02%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Methanex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 33.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Methanex by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company's stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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