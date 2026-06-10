Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for MTDR Q3 Earnings

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources' current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Matador Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.08.

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Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 33,757 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 748 shares of the energy company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 78.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the energy company's stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 4,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.36 per share, for a total transaction of $244,783.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,997 shares in the company, valued at $366,362.92. This trade represents a 201.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson bought 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $26,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,122,681.80. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,407 shares of company stock worth $502,867. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Matador Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources at $56.25, a $112,500 purchase that increased his stake by 26.74%, which can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook. Insider Buying: Matador Resources NYSE: MTDR CEO Buys $112,500.00 in Stock

CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources at $56.25, a $112,500 purchase that increased his stake by 26.74%, which can signal management confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations for Matador Resources. Matador Resources stock page

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple future periods, including Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability expectations for Matador Resources. Positive Sentiment: Matador’s new natural gas marketing agreements with Energy Transfer are aimed at improving pricing, boosting cash flow, and reducing exposure to weak Waha Hub pricing, which could help sentiment on the stock. Matador Enhances Natural Gas Marketing Through Strategic Agreements

Matador’s new natural gas marketing agreements with Energy Transfer are aimed at improving pricing, boosting cash flow, and reducing exposure to weak Waha Hub pricing, which could help sentiment on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating overall and lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.49 from $1.54, which tempers some of the optimism from the higher longer-term forecasts.

Zacks Research kept a rating overall and lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.49 from $1.54, which tempers some of the optimism from the higher longer-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Matador’s recent dividend payment and generally solid prior-quarter results, but those items look more supportive of valuation than a fresh near-term catalyst.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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