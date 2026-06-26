Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Palomar Q2 Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar's current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company's revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

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PLMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Palomar from $186.00 to $159.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.75.

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Palomar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 795,625 shares of the company's stock worth $107,237,000 after acquiring an additional 568,360 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 290.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,080 shares of the company's stock worth $76,675,000 after purchasing an additional 369,697 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 81.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,592 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,734 shares of the company's stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 229,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,207,668.48. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 1,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $249,136.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,501.78. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,634 shares of company stock worth $2,291,441 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palomar

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Palomar to $9.87 per share from $8.99, which suggests stronger profit expectations for the next fiscal year. Palomar Holdings analyst update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Palomar to $9.87 per share from $8.99, which suggests stronger profit expectations for the next fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: The company was highlighted as a property & casualty insurer that may be better positioned to handle the 2026 hurricane season, supporting the bullish case for its specialty insurance model. Article about P&C insurers poised to weather hurricane season

The company was highlighted as a property & casualty insurer that may be better positioned to handle the 2026 hurricane season, supporting the bullish case for its specialty insurance model. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating, which signals analysts see limited near-term upside even though some earnings estimates improved. Palomar Holdings analyst rating

Zacks Research maintained a rating, which signals analysts see limited near-term upside even though some earnings estimates improved. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is a routine insider sale but can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, which is a routine insider sale but can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some future earnings forecasts, including Q3 2026 and FY2027, which may have dampened enthusiasm around Palomar’s longer-term growth trajectory. Palomar Holdings analyst update

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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