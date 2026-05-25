Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for NMI Q2 Earnings

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for NMI in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for NMI's current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI's FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on NMI in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NMI

NMI Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. NMI has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NMI by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 19,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $779,346.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,554,128.35. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,085.40. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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