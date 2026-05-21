Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for ABEO Q2 Earnings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO - Free Report) - Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

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Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Madhav Vasanthavada sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,066.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,903.16. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Eric Crombez sold 26,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $144,570.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $206,340.89. The trade was a 41.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company's research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

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